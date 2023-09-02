Pakistani traders strike countrywide against high inflation and utility bills

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani traders have staged strikes across the country against the soaring cost of living, including higher fuel and utility bills and record depreciation of the rupee against the dollar. The traders on Saturday pulled their shutters down across the country, while protesters burned tires in anger. The country’s commercial and economic hub, Karachi, was almost completely closed and vehicular traffic thin on roads, Likewise Lahore was completely closed while other towns and cities responded partially to the strike call. A lifeline bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund required Pakistan to reduce subsidies that had been in place to cushion the impact of rising living costs.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.