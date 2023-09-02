Russian-made combat trainer aircraft joins Iran’s Air Force

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s news agencies are reporting that a Russian-made Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft is in the country and has joined the Air Force. The report by ISNA said the advanced combat trainer aircraft is able to meet the training needs of pilots to learn to fly 4th-generation fighters. In April, Iran announced that it had finalized a deal to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia. Iran and Russia have a close relationship, especially in military equipment. Iranian drones have been a key element of Russia’s continued war on Ukraine. In June, the White House said Iran is providing Russia with materials to build a drone manufacturing plant.

