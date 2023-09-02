Still reeling from flooding, some in Vermont say something better must come out of losing everything

BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — Some Vermont residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed during severe flooding in July still face housing shortages. Meanwhile, officials say contractors are working around the clock to repair electrical work and install furnaces in some damaged homes as colder weather approaches. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has so far determined more than 2,900 homes in the state had some damage, including 530 designated as having major damage and 14 that were destroyed. About 1,280 households have received rental assistance from FEMA. Republican Gov. Phil Scott says the flooding has exacerbated Vermont’s existing housing crisis. FEMA is providing manufactured homes and searching for apartment buildings it can lease and repair to temporarily house eligible flood victims.

