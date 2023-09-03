A building marked by fire and death shows the decay of South Africa’s ‘city of gold’

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The fire that killed at least 76 people last week in a rundown apartment block in Johannesburg has exposed not only the urban decay of South Africa’s “city of gold” but also a failure of its post-apartheid government to provide for many of its poor Black majority. The approximately 200 families living there were desperate for some form of accommodation and found a five-story block that had been left derelict and abandoned by authorities. They were paying rent to unofficial “landlords,” who had illegally taken over the building. There are hundreds of such “hijacked buildings” in the crumbling city center. Johannesburg is a focal point for the perceived failures. Its infrastructure is in deep trouble almost everywhere, from burst water pipes, cracked roads, erratic power supply.

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and GERALD IMRAY Associated Press

