France will soon ban disposable vapes under an anti-smoking plan, prime minister says

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne says disposable vapes will soon be banned in the country as part of a national anti-smoking plan. Borne, speaking on RTL radio Sunday, did not say when the ban would enter into force. She says smoking is the cause of 75,000 deaths a year in the country. She said that disposable vapes “are giving bad habits to young people.” Most of the disposable e-cigarettes, which are thrown away after they’re used up, come in sweet and fruity flavors like pink lemonade, gummy bear and watermelon that makes them attractive to teenagers. An existing ban on the sale of electronic cigarette devices to those under 18 is not widely respected. Promoting or advertising such products is also banned.

