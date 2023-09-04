Biden to award Medal of Honor to Army helicopter pilot who rescued soldiers in a Vietnam firefight

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is awarding the Medal of Honor to an Army pilot from the Vietnam War who risked his life to rescue a reconnaissance team that was about to be overrun by the enemy, facing almost certain death. Biden is recognizing Larry Taylor of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, at a White House ceremony on Tuesday. The Army says the then-first lieutenant flew his Cobra attack helicopter on the night on June 18, 1968, to rescue the four men. Taylor landed under heavy enemy fire. The men scrambled to the chopper and clung to its exterior as he whisked them to safety.

