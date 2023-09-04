Clashes erupt in Sweden’s third largest city after another Quran burning and at least 3 are detained

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Police in Sweden say clashes have erupted in an immigrant neighborhood in the third largest city after an anti-Muslim protester set fire to a copy of the Quran. Police in Malmo say they were pelted with rocks and dozens of cars were set on fire, including in an underground garage. They described the events that started Sunday and lasted overnight as “a violent riot.” The clashes started after the anti-Islam activist burned a copy of the Quran and an angry mob tried to stop him. Police detained at least three people. Early Monday, a crowd of mainly young people set fire to tires and debris and some threw electric scooters, bicycles and barriers.

