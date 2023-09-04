The next presidential campaign is coming into focus. It might look a lot like the last one.

NEW YORK (AP) — The end of Labor Day would typically mark the start of a furious sprint to the Iowa caucuses as candidates battle for their party’s presidential nomination. But as the 2024 campaign comes into greater focus, the usual frenzy is yielding to a sense of inevitability. Donald Trump is dominating the GOP primary. His strength comes despite — or perhaps because of — multiple criminal indictments that threaten to overshadow any serious debate about the future of the country. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is on a glide path to victory on the Democratic side. The 80-year-old incumbent is facing only token opposition for the Democratic nomination. Whether voters like it or not, a Trump-Biden rematch may be on the horizon.

