West Virginia University crisis looms as GOP leaders focus on economic development, jobs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University is recommending slashing its language department and dozens of other programs amid a $45 million budget shortfall. The crisis comes as the GOP leadership is pushing economic development and promoting innovative programs like cybersecurity that can’t be found almost anywhere else. All agree education is a tool to attract young people and improve quality of life in West Virginia, but disagree on what kinds of education add the most “value.” Many at WVU, however, say foreign languages and other humanities offer students opportunities they might not be able to access — or afford — elsewhere that are just as valuable.

By LEAH WILLINGHAM and JOHN RABY Associated Press

