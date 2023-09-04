Zimbabwean president at his inauguration says the disputed election reveals a ‘mature democracy’

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa says last month’s elections are a sign of the country’s “mature democracy.” He was speaking at his inauguration. Mnangagwa won disputed polls held on Aug. 26. Both Western and African observers questioned the credibility of the vote, citing an atmosphere of intimidation ahead of the elections. Mnangagwa, who is under U.S. sanctions, said the polls were a victory over his Western adversaries. He promised to use the country’s mineral resources to push for the recovery of Zimbabwe’s struggling economy.

