61 indicted in Georgia on racketeering charges connected to ‘Stop Cop City’ movement

ATLANTA (AP) — Sixty-one people have been indicted in Georgia on racketeering charges following a long-running state investigation into protests against an Atlanta-area proposed police and training facility that critics call “Cop City.” The sweeping indictment was brought by Republican Attorney General Chris Carr. Prosecutors allege the defendants are “militant anarchists” who have supported a violent movement that prosecutors trace to the widespread 2020 racial justice protests. The “Stop Cop City” effort has gone on for more than two years and at times has veered into vandalism and violence. Opponents say they fear the Atlanta-area training center will lead to greater militarization of the police and that its construction will exacerbate environmental damage in a poor, majority-Black area.

