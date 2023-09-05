Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers want a new trial. They say the court clerk told jurors not to trust him

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Attorneys for convicted murder Alex Murdaugh want to call jurors and others back into the courtroom in an effort to get a new trial. They want to find out if the trial court clerk told jurors not to trust him when he testified in his own defense. Murdaugh’s lawyers are accusing Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill of pressuring jurors to come to a quick verdict and having private conversations with the jury foreperson. She also traveled to New York City with three of them for post-verdict interviews. Murdaugh’s lawyers said Tuesday that Hill betrayed her oath of office for money and fame. Hill didn’t immediately respond.

