Biden nominates former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew to serve as ambassador to Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden has nominated former Treasury secretary Jacob Lew to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to Israel. Lew would succeed Ambassador Tom Nides. Lew served as White House chief of staff and director of the Office of Management and Budget during the Obama administration. Lew also served as OMB director during the Clinton administration. If confirmed by the Senate, he would come to the high- profile ambassadorship as the Biden administration is pushes for Israel and Saudi Arabia—two of the biggest Middle East powers but longtime rivals— to normalize their relationship.

