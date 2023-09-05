Information theft is on the rise. People are particularly vulnerable after natural disasters

NEW YORK (AP) — Information theft is on the rise. Over 1.1 million people reported the crime to the Federal Trade Commission in 2022. When a thief opens accounts in your name or otherwise uses your personal data, you might feel powerless. But there are steps you can take to prevent the worst outcomes. Frauds and scams often emerge during specific emergencies such as the COVID pandemic, and in the wake of climate-related catastrophes. Signs include bills for things you didn’t buy or debt collection calls for accounts you didn’t open. If you realize your data has been stolen, you should first contact the Federal Trade Commission.

