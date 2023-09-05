Rep. Gloria Johnson of ‘Tennessee Three’ officially launches 2024 Senate campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee state Rep. Gloria Johnson has formally announced her campaign for U.S. Senate in 2024. The Democrat shot to national fame after narrowly surviving a Republican-led expulsion effort in the state Legislature. As a member of the so-called “Tennessee Three,” she participated in a prominent gun control protest. It angered Republicans and galvanized Democrats. The 61-year-old Democrat launched an exploratory committee earlier this summer as she considered running. Incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn is seeking reelection and won in 2018 by 11 percentage points. Tennessee hasn’t elected a Democrat to a statewide office since 2006.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

