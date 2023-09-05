The films coming to theaters and streaming soon, from ‘Dumb Money’ to ‘The Hunger Games’
By The Associated Press
Fall is coming, and so are the movies. OK, not all the movies. Some of them, like “Dune: Part Two,” have been postponed until next year due to the ongoing actors and writers strikes. But most of the film calendar has stayed intact — for now. Just like summer, there are plenty of sequels and prequels on the way. A second “Nun,” a third “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” a fourth “Expendables” and a 10th “Saw.” But many of the most anticipated titles are awards contenders, historical epics and festival hits.