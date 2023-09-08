Skip to Content
Dr. Richard Moriarty, who helped create ‘Mr. Yuk’ poison warning for kids, dies at 83

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A retired pediatrician from Pittsburgh who helped create the ‘Mr. Yuk’ poison warning for kids has died. Dr. Richard W. Moriarty was 83. The funeral home handling arrangements says he died Thursday. Moriarty was involved in establishing and developing the Pittsburgh Poison Center, where he served as director. He has said children in focus groups responded strongly to Mr. Yuk’s bright green color and upset face. He said in an interview that: “the Mr. Yuk symbol was designed by kids for kids.” The poison awareness campaign began in 1971.

