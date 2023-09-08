Georgia special grand jury report shows Graham and others spared from charges, and more new details

ATLANTA (AP) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis pursued charges against roughly half of the people recommended to her by a special grand jury tasked with investigating efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election. The decision to seek charges against 19 people, as opposed to the 39 suggested to her, was likely a combination of factors, from constitutional protections to streamlining her case against other defendants. Ultimately, Willis decided against indicting Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina; former Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia, and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn

By MEG KINNARD and KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press

