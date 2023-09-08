Indianapolis officer gets 1 year in prison for kicking a handcuffed man in the face during an arrest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to kicking a handcuffed man in the face during a 2021 arrest has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison. A federal judge also ordered Sgt. Eric Huxley on Friday to two years of supervised release after he completes his prison term. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer pleaded guilty in May to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law for his September 2021 attack on Jermaine Vaughn. The Indianapolis Star reports U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson admonished Huxley for committing an act so brutal that it “shocked the conscience.”

