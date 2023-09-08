Trial for ex-Baltimore prosecutor is moved outside the city due to potential juror bias, judge says

BALTIMORE (AP) — The perjury and mortgage fraud trial of Baltimore’s former top prosecutor is being moved outside the city due to potential juror bias. A federal judge ruled Friday that local jurors may have been influenced by extensive media coverage of Marylin Mosby’s case. As the Baltimore state’s attorney, Mosby gained national recognition for her progressive policies and several high-profile decisions. But she was defeated in a Democratic primary last year after federal prosecutors accused her of lying about experiencing pandemic-related financial hardship in order to make early withdrawals from her retirement account. She used the money to buy two Florida vacation properties.

