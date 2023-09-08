Vegas hotel operations manager accused of stealing $773K through bogus refund accounts

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former operations manager at a Las Vegas Strip resort is jailed after being accused of siphoning more than $773,000 in hotel refunds into a personal account that he used for luxury shopping, expensive dinners, spa treatments and private jet flights. Records showed Friday that Brandon Johnson of Las Vegas remained jailed following his arrest Sept. 1. An arrest report obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal said Johnson quit his job in July after a coworker noticed he was buying expensive things and hotel officials began investigating. Johnson’s attorneys didn’t respond Friday to messages. He’s due in court Monday on a bid to be freed on $100,000 bail pending charges including theft, a computer crime and money laundering.

