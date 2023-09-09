Dutch police cleared out climate protesters blocking a highway over fossil fuel subsidies

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Several thousand climate activists blocked a Dutch highway on Saturday in anger at billions of euros in government subsidies for industries that use oil, coal and gas. They broke through a police barrier and sat on a road in The Hague heading to the lower house of parliament on Saturday. They threatened to stay until the subsidies are lifted and to come back every day if the police remove them. Police later dispersed them with water cannons. A report published Monday said the Dutch government spends around $40.5 billion per year in subsidies to industries that use fossil fuels.

