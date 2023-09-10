Overdose-reversing drug administered to puppy after possible fentanyl exposure in California
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a pit bull puppy that California police believe got into its owners’ fentanyl stash was administered the overdose-reversing drug naloxone and is recovering. Irvine police say the dog’s owners, a man and a woman, were arrested and could face charges including drug possession and animal cruelty. Police say the woman told officers it was the second time the dog had overdosed. Authorities will hold on to the puppy until there is a hearing to determine whether to give the dog back to its owners.