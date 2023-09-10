Vatican orders investigation into Catholic clerics linked to abuse, Swiss Bishops’ Conference says

BERLIN (AP) — The Vatican has ordered an investigation into high-ranking Catholic clerics in Switzerland in connection with sexual abuse. The Swiss Bishops’ Conference said in a statement on Sunday that there were allegations against several active and retired bishops as well as other clergy for their handling of abuse cases. Specifically, they are accused of covering up abuse cases. In addition, there are also accusations that some committed sexual assaults themselves in the past. According to the bishops’ conference, the Vatican received a letter with the allegations in May and subsequently appointed Swiss Bishop Joseph Bonnemain to head a preliminary investigation in June.

