On the road again: Commuting makes a comeback as employers try to put pandemic in the rearview

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — If you think the roads have gotten busier on your morning commute, you’re not alone. The rate of workers driving to their jobs creeped up last year, as did those who carpool to work by car, truck or van. The mean commuting time jumped by almost a minute in 2022 from the previous year, as more businesses ended full-time, remote work. That’s all according to new survey data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau on American life. The American Community Survey covers commuting times internet access, family life, income, education levels, disabilities, military service and employment, among other topics.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.