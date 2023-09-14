A judge must now decide if Georgia voting districts are racially discriminatory after a trial ended

ATLANTA (AP) — A trial challenging voting district maps in Georgia has concluded, leaving a decision in the hands of a federal judge. A lawyer for the state said in closing arguments Thursday that court intervention on behalf of Black voters isn’t needed. Plaintiffs say Black voters are still fighting opposition from white voters and need federal help to get a fair shot. If the judge rules for the challengers, one of Georgia’s 14 U.S. House seats could shift from Democratic to Republican control. Multiple state legislative seats are also at stake. The Georgia case advanced after the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year upheld its interpretation of the Voting Rights Act

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.