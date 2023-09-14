College professor who questioned views toward adult-child sex wants back on campus
By CAROLYN THOMPSON
Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A college philosophy professor is fighting to be allowed back on campus more than a year after his comments about adult-child sex led to calls for his removal. The lawsuit was before a federal judge Thursday. Stephen Kershnar is a tenured professor at the State University of New York Fredonia, but is currently barred from campus. SUNY Fredonia says the ban is to protect his safety and that of the campus. Kershnar accuses the university president of giving in to a “Twitter mob” and ignoring the professor’s First Amendment rights. In a 2022 philosophy podcast, Kershnar questioned whether sex between an adult and child is always wrong.