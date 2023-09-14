GOP candidate’s wife portrays rival’s proposed pay raise for school personnel as unfeasible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The wife of Republican gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron has dismissed the Democratic governor’s proposal for an 11% pay raise for public school personnel as unfeasible. Makenze Cameron’s comments came Thursday as she promoted her husband’s education plan. She chatted about motherhood, her husband, her faith and the frenzy of the campaign. She also delved into issues — especially pertaining to education. Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron have presented competing education plans. Cameron pledges to boost starting teacher pay, saying the ripple effect would lift salaries for other teachers. Beshear proposes an 11% pay raise for all public school personnel, including teachers.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.