Megyn Kelly welcomes Donald Trump for an interview 8 years after he erupted over her debate question

NEW YORK (AP) — Megyn Kelly has welcomed Donald Trump for an interview eight years after he erupted at her over her debate question. Kelly sat down with Trump for a satellite radio interview that aired Thursday. It was a long way — in time and circumstance — from their memorable encounter in the summer of 2015. That’s when the Fox News host infuriated Trump at the first 2016 Republican presidential debate with a question about his treatment of women. Trump bitterly attacked her after it was done. Now, Kelly said this summer, it’s all “under the bridge.” The moment briefly came up in the recent interview, with Trump telling her, “It was a bad question,” before she redirected the conversation.

