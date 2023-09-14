Miami city commissioner charged with bribery and money laundering

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say a city of Miami commissioner accused of bribery and money laundering has been arrested on multiple corruption charges. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla and a co-defendant, Miami attorney William Riley Jr., were both booked Thursday into the Miami-Dade county jail. Investigators say Diaz de la Portilla and Riley illegally accepted more than $15,000 in payments for the Miami-Dade County Court judicial campaign of Diaz de la Portilla’s brother. Investigators also say that Diaz de la Portilla operated and controlled two political committees, with donations totaling over $3 million, used not only to support his brother’s campaign, but also for personal expenditures. Defense attorneys for both men deny the charges.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.