Niger’s junta released a French official held for 5 days

PARIS (AP) — France says a French official detained in military-led Niger last week has been released. The arrest heightened tensions between France and Niger, where military officers deposed an elected president last month and ordered French officials to leave. France’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the counselor for French citizens abroad was released Wednesday five days after he was arrested. It didn’t provide details about the release or about the reason for his arrest. The French government had urged his release. Military officers in Niger overthrew and detained elected President Mohamed Bazoum in July.

