Saudi Arabia executes 2 soldiers convicted of treason as it conducts war on Yemen’s Houthi rebels

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia has executed two soldiers who were convicted of treason as the kingdom conducted its war on Yemen’s Houthi rebels. A brief statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency on Thursday identified the two as a lieutenant colonel who was a pilot and a chief sergeant. It did not elaborate on what they allegedly did, other than to accuse them of having “committed a number of major military crimes” during a period of the war. Saudi Arabia typically beheads those it executes. Saudi Arabia is among the world’s top executioners.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.