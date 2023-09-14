Spain’s women’s soccer league players call off strike after reaching a deal for higher minimum wage

MADRID (AP) — The players in Spain’s women’s soccer league have called off a strike after reaching a deal to increase minimum wage. The first set of games was not played last weekend because of the strike. This weekend’s matches will now go ahead as scheduled. The deal will increase the minimum salary from $17,100 to $22,500. The strike coincided with the scandal caused by Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales when he kissed a national team player on the lips without her consent during the Women’s World Cup awards ceremony. Rubiales has since resigned.

