Suburban Chicago tent collapse injures at least 26, including 5 seriously, police say

BEDFORD PARK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a tent collapse in suburban Chicago injured at least 26 people. Bedford Park Police Chief Tom Hansen says five of those hurt have serious injuries. Hansen says the tent collapsed around 10:45 a.m. in the parking lot of a business. He says the tent was being used for an event being hosted in the parking lot. Police said the cause of the collapse was under investigation. Photos from the scene showed the large tent partially collapsed and partially still standing next to many tables set up with chairs. The parking lot was outside a Cintas Uniform Services store in Bedford Park, which is about 15 miles southwest of Chicago.

