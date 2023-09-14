COVID-19 cases reported on luxury cruise ship MV Ocean Explorer that ran aground in Greenland
By JAN M. OLSEN
Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The operator of a luxury cruise ship that ran aground in Greenland with 206 people on board says at three passengers have contracted COVID-19. The announcement followed a third failed attempt to free the cruise liner, after a fisheries research vessel attempted to pull the ship free at high tide on Wednesday. The cruise ship ran aground above the Arctic Circle on Monday in Alpefjord, which is in the huge Northeast Greenland National Park, the world’s northernmost national park. Denmark’s Arctic Command says it is now waiting for a larger inspection vessel to arrive at the site. That ship was expected Friday evening.