Alaska lawmaker’s husband was flying meat from hunting camp when crash occurred, authorities say
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say the plane flown by the husband of Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola was carrying a load of moose meat from a remote hunting camp when it crashed, killing him earlier this week. Eugene Peltola Jr. was the only person aboard the plane when it crashed Tuesday. The chairperson of the National Transportation Safety Board had said the plane appeared to have crashed upon takeoff after Peltola dropped off a hunter and equipment in western Alaska. But an Alaska State Troopers spokesperson says the plane crashed shortly after takeoff while carrying a load of moose meat from two hunters. The Anchorage Daily News reports a federal team has arrived in Alaska to begin investigating the crash.