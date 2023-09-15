Ashton Kutcher resigns as chair of anti-sex abuse organization after Danny Masterson letter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ashton Kutcher has resigned as chairman of the board of an anti-child sex abuse organization that he co-founded. Kutcher’s resignation from the group Thorn comes after Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis wrote letters seeking leniency for their former “That ’70s Show” co-star and convicted rapist, Danny Masterson. When the letters were made public, Kutcher and Kunis gave a public apology for writing them. Kutcher co-founded Thorn with then-wife Demi Moore in 2009. Masterson was convicted in May of raping two women in 2003, when he was starring on “That ’70s Show.” On Sept. 7, a judge sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison.

