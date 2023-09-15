Biden set for busy week of foreign policy, including talks with Brazil, Israel and Ukraine leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has a busy foreign policy agenda next week. Biden will deliver his address on Tuesday to the annual meeting of the U.N. General Assembly and meet with leaders of the Central Asian grouping known as the C5. On Wednesday, Biden’s set to hold meetings on the sidelines of the world body with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before returning to Washington for critical talks on Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy is also expected to meet with Democratic and Republican lawmakers while in Washington. Biden has asked Congress to approve more than $24 billion more in aid to Ukraine.

