Jury clears 3 men in the last trial tied to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

A jury has acquitted three men in the last trial connected to a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The scheme was portrayed as an example of homegrown terrorism on the eve of the 2020 presidential election. William Null, twin brother Michael Null and Eric Molitor were found not guilty of providing support for a terrorist act and a weapon charge. The Null brothers and Molitor were accused of supporting leaders of the plan by participating in military-style drills and traveling to see Whitmer’s vacation home. The three men were the last of 14 to face charges in state or federal court. Nine others were convicted.

