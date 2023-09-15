Kosovo receives $34.7 million US grant to fight corruption and strengthen democracy

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The U.S. Agency for International Development has given Kosovo another grant to help the country’s integration into the European Union and Euro-Atlantic institutions. The U.S. Embassy in Pristina said Friday that money also is intended to promote Kosovo’s growth and to support the development of democratic institutions there. The U.S. has invested $2 billion (1.86 billion euros) in Kosovo since 1999, including investments of over $1 billion (934 million euros) from USAID. The $34.7 million (32.4 million euros) is the last Congress-approved installment of agency funds. Kosovo’s president, Vjosa Osmani, said the government’s agreement with USAID “will contribute to the continuous reduction of corruption and increasing the efficiency in reacting to the citizens’ needs.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.