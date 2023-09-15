Lawsuit alleges sexual assault during Virginia Military Institute overnight open house

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A prospective student’s lawsuit alleges that a Virginia Military Institute cadet sexually assaulted her during an overnight open house. The Roanoke Times reports that the suit filed in U.S. District Court states that the woman, then a high school student, was assigned a cadet host with whom she shared a room and the assault allegedly happened early on Sept. 18, 2021. Her parents were later told that the claims were deemed unfounded, but no further information was shared. The suit alleges VMI violated Title IX, which prohibits sexual discrimination against public schools’ students, prospective students and employees, and seeks for an injunction requiring VMI to abide by all Title IX requirements. A VMI spokeswoman declined to comment.

