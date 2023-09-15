Louisiana island town to repeal ordinance, let driver fly vulgar anti-Biden flag

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A resort island town on the Louisiana coast has agreed to repeal an anti-obscenity ordinance and let a contractor fly a flag from his truck that carries an obscenity aimed at President Joe Biden. The agreement was spelled out in a settlement filed Friday. The settlement came in a lawsuit the Tulane First Amendment Law Clinic filed against the town of Grand Isle on behalf of man from Cut Off, Louisiana, who works on the island regularly. The suit says town officials passed an unconstitutional ordinance aimed at stopping him from flying the banner after failing to convict him under state law.

