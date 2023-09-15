Man gets 15 years to life for killing commuter he shoved into moving train in unprovoked attack

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man who killed a commuter by shoving him into the side of an oncoming train in an unprovoked attack at a San Diego station has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. Twenty-seven-year-old Ryan Rukstelis was sentenced Thursday. Authorities say Rukstelis pushed 68-year-old Martin Andara into the path of a freight train at the Old Town Transit Center on New Year’s Day last year. Authorities say Andara had gotten off a trolley and was heading to work at a supermarket. He struck his head and died almost instantly. Rukstelis was arrested three days later. He pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder.

