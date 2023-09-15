North Carolina officials reverse course to allow Christmas parade after girl’s death last year

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina officials will allow a Christmas parade in the capital city after a truck towing a float had struck and killed a girl during last year’s event. The city of Raleigh reversed course late Friday after initially denying the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association’s request for a permit for the Raleigh Christmas Parade. The Nov. 18 parade will operate without motorized vehicles or floats, according to a statement from the association’s executive director. Hailey Brooks was killed during last year’s parade when she was hit by a pickup truck towing a float after the driver lost control. Landen Glass was initially charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and several other charges.

