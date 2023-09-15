Offshore wind projects need federal help to get built, six governors tell Biden

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Six Democratic governors are warning the Biden administration that offshore wind projects need more federal funding and planning assistance. Offshore wind is cornerstone of strategies to fight climate change by moving away from burning fossil fuels. The governors wrote to Biden on Wednesday asking him to take three steps designed to help the nascent industry deal with challenges including inflation, supply chain and other issues. Wind developer Orsted considered walking away from projects in the region that have become more costly than anticipated. But it has decided to stick with them, for now.

