Security forces are seen across Iran as country prepares for anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Members of the volunteer arm of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard have been seen on the streets in western Iran on the eve of the first anniversary of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She died following her arrest by the country’s morality police for allegedly violating the country’s mandatory headscarf law. Her death unleashed demonstrations that represented a major challenge to Iran’s theocracy. The government is trying hard both to ignore that anniversary and tamp down any new unrest. In Tehran, Iran’s capital, and other cities, there’s a heightened presence of police and security forces that has gone unreported by the country’s state-run and semiofficial media.

