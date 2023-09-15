Sioux Falls pauses plan to ditch arsenic-contaminated taxidermy display at state’s largest zoo

The Sioux Falls mayor announced a “strategic pause” in the city’s plans to ditch an arsenic-contaminated menagerie of more than 150 taxidermy animals that fill a now-closed natural history museum at the state’s largest zoo. Mayor Paul TenHaken says Friday in a news release that he has created a group to handle the mounts. The move follows intense pushback from the community and museums taxidermy experts, who say the arsenic risk is overblown. Experts say older taxidermy specimens are frequently displayed in museums that take some precautions. But Sioux Falls officials say that would be costly.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.