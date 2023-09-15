Sioux Falls pauses plan to ditch arsenic-contaminated taxidermy display at state’s largest zoo
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
Associated Press
The Sioux Falls mayor announced a “strategic pause” in the city’s plans to ditch an arsenic-contaminated menagerie of more than 150 taxidermy animals that fill a now-closed natural history museum at the state’s largest zoo. Mayor Paul TenHaken says Friday in a news release that he has created a group to handle the mounts. The move follows intense pushback from the community and museums taxidermy experts, who say the arsenic risk is overblown. Experts say older taxidermy specimens are frequently displayed in museums that take some precautions. But Sioux Falls officials say that would be costly.