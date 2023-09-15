Two Vegas casinos fell victim to cyberattacks, shattering the image of impenetrable casino security

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The cybersecurity system break-ins this month of casino giants MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment shatter a public perception that casino security requires an “Oceans 11”-level effort to defeat it. The attacks are still disrupting hotel and casino operations at MGM properties. Video slot machines went dark and faulty hotel key cards left some guests locked out of their rooms. Some loyal customers who are rewards members have canceled the credit cards linked to their accounts. Experts say no security system is perfect, no matter how sophisticated or expensive, because hackers tend to exploit human error with tactics like phishing emails. The experts warn that more attacks could be on the way.

By RIO YAMAT and WAYNE PARRY Associated Press

