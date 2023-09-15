West Virginia University gives final approval to academic program, faculty cuts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University has given final approval to wide-ranging cuts in academic programs and faculty positions. The university is addressing a $45 million budget shortfall. The cuts come after the culmination of a impassioned back-and-forth between the campus community, students and officials. The university Board of Governors voted Friday to drop 28 of its majors, or about 8%, and cut 147 of the faculty positions, or 5.7%, on its Morgantown campus. Among the cuts are one-third of education department faculty and the entire world language department. Dozens of speakers, including students and faculty, vehemently opposed the cuts during a public hearing Thursday before the board.

By LEAH WILLINGHAM and JOHN RABY Associated Press

