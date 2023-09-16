A Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy was shot in his patrol car and is in the hospital, officials say

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles County sheriff’s department says a deputy was shot Saturday evening in his patrol car and is now in critical condition. The department posted on the X platform that the deputy was found in medical distress around 6 p.m. outside a sheriff’s station in Palmdale, California, a city northeast of Los Angeles. The deputy was transported to a hospital. Republican state Sen. Scott Wilk, who represents Palmdale, says in a post on X that the situation is “sickening, heartbreaking news.”

